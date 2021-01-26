Centenary of King's Lynn war memorial marked in video message

New videos have been released marking the centenary of Lynn's main war memorial.

It was on this day in 1921 that the monument in Tower Gardens was formally dedicated to the town's war dead.

And two videos have today gone live on West Norfolk Council's YouTube channel and social media platforms to mark the anniversary.

Dedication of Standard of King's Lynn Royal British Legion. At King's Lynn Tower Gardens.. (44118016)

In a specially recorded message, message for the occasion, borough mayor Geoff Hipperson said he was "pleased to introduce" the dedication and reflected on how the mounment enabled people to remember loved ones buried on battlefields abroad.

He said: "The building of war memorials not only provided a focal point where grieving friends and relatives could pay their respects, but also created a place where the local community, to this day, can honour those who made the greatest sacrifice."

A second video, telling the story of how the memorial was developed, has also been released.

And Mr Hipperson added: "Such monuments do not spring up overnight. They have to be planned, designed, built and maintained.

"I trust that we will continue to look after our tribute to, and record of, the bravery of our armed services in the manner it deserves."

The monument has also been blessed by the Mayor's Chaplain, Father Adrian Ling, in a socially distanced ceremony.