Central pub being reopened for trade in King's Lynn

A new pub is being reopened in King's Lynn four months after the previous occupants had left the building.

Bishops of Chapel Street closed down in January, but new owners say the building will be open to the public later this month.

Under the name of The Lattice House, the new pub will be owned by Ashley Duncan, owner of Moneta Leisure Ltd who used to run Bar One Hundred in the town.

The opening night is planned for Thursday, April 18 from around 6pm.

And, the pub will be open from 11am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 11am to 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Pictured from left to right are Clive Crowe, general manager, and Ashley Duncan, owner

A Sunday carvery will be served up for families with bosses saying The Lattice House will be serving "traditional pub food".

Clive Crowe, general manager of the pub, said: "This town needs a friendly, local pub that's not part of a chain and is somewhere people can have a friendly pint and know the staff.

"It's always been known as the Lattice House so it's being named that and it will be owned by a local boy".

Mr Duncan added: "We are basically giving the pub back to the town.

"We have got a highly experienced team running the place".

Among the things lined up for The Lattice House include a Battle of the Bands evening on Thursdays and an outside barbecue in the summer.

Interviews for positions at The Lattice House started from Monday.

Those wishing to apply should send their CV to monetaleisure@yahoo.com or ask for Clive at the door.

Mr Crowe said they have had people applying already, but "could also do with more".

He added: "We want to have people who know the locals. We will have a day-time team and a night-time team so we need to find the best team we can, hence why we are paying the best rates".