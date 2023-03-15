King's Lynn Masonic Centre hosts classical Indian music and dance event attended by mayor
An event celebrating Indian music and dance took place at the Masonic Centre in Lynn.
Sur Sarang Arts arranged the charitable evening which raised £315 in funds for The Hope Foundation.
The cultural show Raag Rang celebrated colours of spring and was attended by West Norfolk Mayor Lesley Bambridge, who said the show was “vibrant, multicultural and enjoyable”.
Lesley said: “It was a wonderful fusion of East meets West.
“We were treated to some wonderful solo violin which included Scottish folk, Wild West with Lark Ascending and Fiddler on the Roof, then the beautiful soprano accompanied by Indian instruments.
“The fusion was all musicians playing.
“It was so good. The dancer was so elegant and expressive.”
The evening showcased the beauty and presence of Indian classical Raags in the different forms of music around the world.
Dr. Prabir Mitra and his wife Sanjukta Mitra presented the event to inaugurate their newly formed cultural platform, Sur Sarang Arts.
Dr Mitra said: “A team of talented musicians from Cambridge, London and Lynn swept the attention of the audience.
“Lin Hetherington, the former deputy head of Cambridgeshire Music, mesmerised the audience with her skills in folk and classical violin.
“Sanjukta, an Indian classical vocalist, presented the melodic beauty of Raags, through her versatile singing.
“A very talented young dancer, Tonya Sheenon, presented Kathak, a North Indian classical form of dance, accompanied on Tabla by Janan Sathiendran.
“Amritpal Singh Rasiya captured the complete attention of the audiences, making them clap and count the beats, while presenting his skills on Tabla, an Indian percussion.
“Accompanying all along on harmonium was Sunil Jadhav, who is an accomplished musician from London.
“The confluence of Indian classical music with Bollywood and western folk was demonstrated by Sanjukta and Lin. “
The event raised money for The Hope Foundation UK, a charity that provides care, education and support to the street children in Kolkata, India.
The programme was well attended and Sanjukta, who is the creative director, said: “We are very happy to present a cultural confluence through music and to spread the beauty of Indian classical music to a wider range of audiences.”
Do you have a story to share with Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk