King's Lynn ceremony remembers Holocaust

By Jenny Beake
Published: 16:31, 24 January 2022
 | Updated: 16:31, 24 January 2022

A memorial service took place on Sunday to remember genocides and learn lessons for the future.

Held in Tower Gardens in Lynn, the Holocaust Memorial Day service was led by Harry Humphrey, mayor of West Norfolk.

To mark the day, candles were lit to symbolise the commitment of all to learn from the past and to work towards a democratic and tolerant society which is free of the evils of prejudice and racism.

