World Mental Health Day on Monday, October 10, is a chance to talk about mental health in general, how we need to look after it, and how important it is to talk about things and get help if you are struggling, writes Matt Oakes, chairman of the 8:56 Foundation.

Every aspect of our lives impacts our mental health and it’s important to do as much as possible to prevent mental complications, as individuals and as a society.

The 8:56 Foundation recognises World Mental Health Day every year. This year the team will be celebrating with Norfolk and Waveney MIND at the launch of the new REST hub in King’s Lynn.

The charity are using premises on the High Street to provide a safe, welcoming, non-clinical space in which people experiencing poor mental health can receive the support and information they need.

REST is a partnership project that brings together mental health support, local services and a place where everyone can feel welcome, reflecting the different ways people can be connected in their community.

On Sunday, October 9, the 8:56 Foundation will be supporting Jon Fest on the Tuesday Market Place to celebrate the life of Jon Seymour.

Organiser Triston Finnis said: “It’s pretty rare to have a line-up of this quality and even more amazing is it’s free.”

“It’s not just any old gig though as it’s a chance for the grass roots music scene to celebrate the life and say goodbye to Jon Seymour.

“We’ll be raising money and more importantly awareness of suicide and mental heath.

“Please come and show your support”

The next Men’s Time event aimed at bringing men together has been announced at the Maltings Q Club who will host an afternoon of snooker and pool for the foundation on Sunday, October 23 at noon. Book a place via www.856foundation.org.uk