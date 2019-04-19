Champions league: winners unveiled for Love West Norfolk campaign

Just champion! That was the verdict on the winners unveiled on Tuesday night at King’s Lynn Town Hall by the Love West Norfolk campaign.

Love West Norfolk had asked for nominations of those who had shown they had really made a difference to the community in the borough.

A total of 15 individuals and groups were honoured by the borough mayor Nick Daubney.

All of the Champions were nominated by members of the public because they are making a positive difference in or for West Norfolk.

Mr Daubney said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to meet so many people who love West Norfolk and who are demonstrably showing their commitment to the area.

“Our Love West Norfolk Champions are doing great things to make a difference for West Norfolk, in so many ways. It is fantastic to be able to celebrate their efforts.”

Love West Norfolk champions at King's Lynn Town Hall with borough mayor Nick Daubney

The role of Champion is an honorary position lasting for one year. The Love West Norfolk Champions will be able to get involved in the Love West Norfolk campaign which is promoting and celebrating West Norfolk. The campaign is being run by the West Norfolk Strategy Group.

The full list is:

Richard Taylor, community champion Tesco in Downham

Gary Pooley, owner of Steele Media and charity supporter

Andrew Waddison

Rebecca Fisher, aka blogger The Coastal Mummy, a passionate advocate for those with Down’s Syndrome

Rachael Williams, learning and engagement officer for the Stories of Lynn

Marshland Hall volunteers

Clare Peak, manager of Family Action

Freebridge Community Housing Tenant Panel

Debbie Fletcher, College of West Anglia sociology teacher

Ed Cussons, College of West Anglia sport teacher

Dr Paul Richards, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum historian

King’s Lynn parkrun

Richard Finney, Captain Fawcett Ltd;

Alex Goodman, apprentice with Dodd Group

Mauricia Tanguy, Carers Elite Downham.

Ray Harding, West Norfolk Council chief executive, a partner in the Strategy Group said: “We know that West Norfolk has so much to offer, and through the Love West Norfolk campaign, we have been celebrating and promoting all the qualities which make West Norfolk such a great place to be.

“We know too that local people are doing so much for West Norfolk which is why it was important for us to recognise our Love West Norfolk Champions. These are people who are making a difference for the area and the fact that our Champions were nominated by members of the public makes this recognition even more special.”

Of the 15 Champions announced, eight were recognised for specific themes which reflect the themes of the Love West Norfolk campaign, namely: Live, Work, Visit, Play, Learn and Invest.

Gary Pooley, who runs Steele Media, said: “It’s an honour to have been chosen as a Love West Norfolk Champion! As someone who was born and bred in the area, and proud to say so, it’s nice to be recognised for helping to promote it – something I do wherever I go.

“This award will give me another reason to tell everyone about the wealth of benefits West Norfolk has to offer both businesses and the community.”

Mauricia Tanguy, who works for Carers Elite, said: “I feel really privileged to be nominated as a West Norfolk champion, I work with a great team and lovely service users, it is so lovely to be appreciated. “