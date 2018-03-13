Chance to find out why the West is the best

People in West Norfolk are being invited to share why they Love West Norfolk at three events taking place across the district.

Organisers behind the Love West Norfolk campaign are working in conjunction with Downham Market Town Council, Hunstanton Town Council, and the Vancouver Centre to find out just what it is that makes West Norfolk so special to people.

There will also be an opportunity for people to take part in a Love West Norfolk ‘selfie’ and publicly celebrate their pride in the area.

The dates are:

- Friday, March 16, 9.30am – 11.30am – Downham Market: Love West Norfolk organisers will be in the market place on the day of the St Winnold’s Parade;

- Tuesday, March 27, 2pm – 4pm – Hunstanton: there will be opportunities for people to share why they Love West Norfolk, with further details to be announced on social media;

- Thursday, March 29, 1pm – 3pm – Vancouver Centre: KL.FM will also be popping along to find out why people in King’s Lynn Love West Norfolk.

A representative of Downham Market Town Council said: “Downham Market Town Council support the Love West Norfolk initiative and it is great to have them at our annual civic event, the St Winnolds Parade. Whilst we celebrate over 970 years of markets in Downham Market it is great to see this initiative focused on supporting and promoting the area”.

Adrian Winnington, mayor of Hunstanton said: “I love the proximity of seaside and countryside with all their fantastic wildlife. I love the fact that so many people give their time freely to help other people and organisations. Living in Hunstanton, I love our unique striped cliffs and our superb sunsets over The Wash.”

Abbie Panks, Vancouver Quarter manager: said: “As someone who has grown up in West Norfolk it’s heartening to see that so many people are coming forward to talk about what they love about the area, there is much to celebrate about West Norfolk.”

- To find out more about the campaign, please visit Facebook: LoveWestNorfolk Twitter: @LoveWestNorfolk Instagram: love_west_norfolk or www.lovewestnorfolk.co.uk