People are being asked for their views on walking and cycling in Lynn and surrounding villages to inform a plan that will make it easier for those travelling on bike and foot.

The Vision King’s Lynn Walking and Cycling Survey covers Lynn town centre, the Woottons, West Winch, Clenchwarton, Pott Row and Grimston.

It will link into the Town Investment Plan which could bring millions of pounds of government funding to Lynn.

Vision King's Lynn is the collective name for funding and plans for the town. A public survey has been launched for cycling and walking in the town and surrounding areas

And the feedback from the survey will be used when the walking and cycling plan is drawn up by Norfolk County Council.

Young people and schools in particular are being encouraged to share their thoughts.

Everyone who completes the survey at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CF5WNLW can enter a prize draw to win one of three prizes of £50 worth of shopping vouchers.

Graham Purkins, chairman of the Town Board said: “Connectivity is one of the themes of the Town Investment Plan and a vital part of that is making sure King’s Lynn is accessible for all, including for walkers and cyclists.

"Consultation and engagement is at the heart of shaping improvements for the town-we want to understand and meet the needs of the people who use and will be using the area in future. Please do have your say in this important survey.”

Andrew Jamieson, county council cycling and walking champion and member of the Town Board said: “We want to make King’s Lynn and its surrounding villages a more accessible area for residents and visitors.

“We would urge people to please do tell us what you think. Your feedback will help to shape a robust and targeted walking and cycling plan for the area which will allow us to make improvements for walkers and cyclists.”

The survey closes at 5pm on Sunday, October 11.