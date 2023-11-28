A new initiative will give Lynn residents a chance to be involved in future management decisions at The Walks.

A new ‘Friends’ group is proposed to support West Norfolk Council in providing services, events, and new initiatives that can promote and develop the park.

Councillor Simon Ring, cabinet member for tourism, events and marketing, said: ‘We previously had a Friends of The Walks group that was influential in planning and delivering the Heritage Lottery restoration in 2007.

The former Friends Group helped to reopen the Red Mount Chapel and South Gate.

“They also helped to open the Red Mount Chapel and South Gate, started an allotment area, and took part in tree planting. Sadly this group has folded due to the retirement of key members and then the pandemic.

“We would really like to start the group again. We know that volunteers are an essential component for many of the most successful events in the town and we want to foster and grow that community representation.

“Many local organisations benefit from The Walks and we would like them to have a say in the park's future management.”

King’s Lynn Civic Society has been working with the council to rekindle the Friends group.

Chair Alison Gifford said: “The Walks is a nationally recognised parkland with unique listed features like the Red Mount Chapel. It is essential that we protect and enhance the area whilst also moving with the times and ensuring young and old, residents and visitors can enjoy it.

“A strong management group will ensure that all park users have a say in how it is managed and shaped in the future. We think that the more local people feel they have a stake in the Walks, the better it will be safeguarded for future generations.”

It is hoped that a friends group will be able to review any new ideas for the park, help to carry out management tasks and assist in events planning and new initiatives.

A public meeting will be held at St John’s Church this Thursday at 7.30pm.