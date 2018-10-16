Chance to have your say on bus services in West Norfolk

Bus services in West Norfolk have gone through a major shake-up in recent months following Stagecoach’s decision to cut services in the area.

With Lynx, Sanders Coaches and West Norfolk Community Transport now running services, Bus Users UK is holding a Your Bus Matters event in Lynn to find out how satisfied people are with their bus services.

King's Lynn Bus Station Official Opening. (4808154)

The event will be held at King’s Lynn bus station, at the stop by the car park nearest to the exit, tomorrow from 10am to 2pm.

Bus Users UK will be joined by representatives from Lynx Bus, Stagecoach, West Norfolk Community Transport and Norfolk Bus Forum.

Passengers and residents can pop in and raise their concerns or suggestions directly with the people now running their bus services.

Anyone not able to make the event can call Bus Users on 0300 111 0001 or email yourbusmatters@bususers.org making it clear their comments are about Lynn.

Bus Users UK is an independent, non-profit group which champions the interests of bus and coach users and campaigns for better bus and coach services.

To find out more about these events and the work of Bus Users UK visit: www.bususers.org.