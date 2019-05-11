Chance to quiz county’s police boss

People in West Norfolk will have the chance to question the county’s top police officer during a public meeting next week.

The session, which will take place at Lynn’s town hall on Monday, May 13, at 6pm, will see chief constable Simon Bailey and police and crime commissioner Lorne Green facing questions from the public.

The events, which take place at venues around the county, are intended to give residents the chance to hold both the commissioner and senior officers to account.

Lorne Green, Norfolk Police & Crime Commissioner

Mr Green said: “My undertaking has been, and remains, to give every man, woman and child in our county the opportunity to influence local policing where they live.

“The Norfolk public has really bought into these events, which provide a unique opportunity to address their questions, concerns and ideas directly to the people in charge of Norfolk’s policing service.”

“It is important I continue to listen and take on board any concerns people may have about policing in the county.

“It’s public feedback like that which helps me fulfil the different responsibilities which come with my role – including setting crime reduction priorities, providing victim support services and holding our police force to account on behalf of the communities it serves.”