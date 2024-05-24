Residents from across the local area are being invited to have a first glimpse of what the New QEH could look like and hear more about plans for the state-of-the-art facility at a series of public event in June.

Hosted by chief executive Alice Webster, along with dedicated New QEH team members, these events will bring you up to date on the large-scale work going on behind the scenes to deliver a new hospital by 2030.

There will be a chance to see first images of what the New QEH building will look like when it is built within the footprint of the existing main hospital car park, hear about progress and plans for our new multi-storey car park – due to start later this year, as well as a timeline and update on future developments for this major project.

The new hospital plan

Information sessions are taking place at the following locations from 6.30pm to 7.30pm on:

•Tuesday June 11 at Dersingham Village Centre.

•Thursday June 13 at The Curlew Centre, Sutton Bridge.

•Monday June 17 at King’s Lynn Town Football Club.

•Wednesday June 19 at Swaffham Assembly Rooms.

•Tuesday June 25 at Gaywood Community Centre.

Local residents, patients, carers, businesses and interested parties are being invited to attend and learn how the project is being brought to life.

The team will explain how modern methods of construction will mean the building will be carbon neutral, sustainable, digitally enabled and have the longevity to serve generations to come.

They will also outline the ongoing engagement sessions taking place with staff across the hospital regarding the new hospital layout.

There will also be an update on continued work on the current hospital building, as well as the range of modernising projects taking place across the site.

Mrs Webster, said: “We hosted our last public session in August last year.

“Since then, our teams have been working hard to progress plans for our new hospital.

“This will be an opportunity for you to come along to hear more about the New QEH, which will be built on our current site, and find out about the investment we are already making in facilities for our patients.

“Specifics around the hospital layout and footprint are very much in the planning stages, as our teams work with 31 clinical and non-clinical groups from across the Trust to inform this.

“I look forward to seeing people again at these sessions.”

People are being asked to register their attendance at events.

Either book online at www.newqeh.org.uk, email newhospital@qehkl.nhs.

uk or call 01553 613051 for details.