Chance to talk to farm team at open meeting in Walsoken

The team behind a new community farm are holding an open public event to discuss their plans and hear feedback from residents.

It is being held at Walsoken Village Hall next Wednesday, January 10, between 4.40pm and 7pm.

All are welcome to pop in for a cuppa and biscuits, to discuss the plans by People & Animals UK for developing a therapeutic farm.

People & Animals UK is a Community Interest Company based in Wisbech, providing animal and land-based therapeutic interventions, activities, education and skills development opportunities for children, young people and adults to support and enhance the physical, emotional and social well-being of individuals and the wider community.

Through the services and programmes the group has already offered in the local area over the past few years, the team know they can support even more members of the local community, providing a safe, non-clinical base with a difference and are looking at relocating to a site along Lynn Road, Walton Highway.

Katie Bristow, director and project lead animal-assisted intervention programmes, said: “Our vision brings people together through the appeal of animals and nature, providing early intervention, rehabilitation, multi-agency working, community skills swap and share initiatives, sheltered volunteering schemes and routes back into employment.

“This space will not be a ‘petting farm’ but a therapeutic space for our trained team of professionals to support people in regaining control over their lives. For the community, led by the community.

“Pop in and have a chat, or just get in touch any time, we would love to hear from you.”