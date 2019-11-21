The Chancellor of the Exchequer has pledged a "decade of renewal" for Britain's infrastructure and public services during a visit to Lynn this afternoon.

Sajid Javid made the comment as he toured the offices of award-winning medical equipment firm Merxin at the King's Lynn Innovation Centre, alongside the Conservatives' new candidate for the North West Norfolk constituency, James Wild.

The visit was part of a wide-ranging tour of East Anglia, in which he saw some of the long-standing infrastructure issues facing the region, including the A47.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, centre, with Merxin's chief technology officer Graham Purkins, left, and Conservative election candidate James Wild (22220574)

And Mr Javid said Mr Wild was already making the case to him for greater investment in local infrastructure.

He said: "What Norfolk needs is a Conservative government in Westminster and a champion here locally and there's no-one better than James Wild.

"We will have an infrastructure revolution under the Conservatives. We can afford it as a country. I've set out just how much more we can spend.

"Our priority will be levelling up across the country. That includes Norfolk and that includes rail services, as well as roads."

Mr Javid's arrival at the Nar Ouse Way hub came only hours after Labour launched its election manifesto.

And, despite both main parties making major spending commitments, the Chancellor maintained his party deserved another term in office despite suggestions from some voters at the Lynn News hustings on Monday that they had failed to deliver since 2010.

He said: "We've had a decade of recovery in our nation. We've gone from back in 2010 when, economically, we were on our knees and look where we are today.

"Now we can look forward to a decade of renewal. We've achieved a lot together as a country. The British people have worked hard with a Conservative government and we want to keep it that way.

"The biggest risk is going to be a Labour government with the chaos of two referendums, not delivering on Brexit and an economic crisis.

"I understand how much the public are quite tired of politics, given, in our Parliament, all we've seen is paralysis.

"That's why we had to call this election. We didn't want it. We had to have it and I think the public on the doorstep understand that."

"It's Labour, the SNP and the Lib Dems that are trying to stop the country moving forward and now the British people have it in their hands to choose a Conservative government."

The other candidates standing in North West Norfolk are Rob Colwell (Liberal Democrats), Michael de Whalley (Green Party) and Jo Rust (Labour).