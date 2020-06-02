Change of location for King's Lynn Black Lives Matter protest due to big response
Published: 15:52, 02 June 2020
| Updated: 15:57, 02 June 2020
Due to "unprecedented numbers", the Black Lives Matter protest in Lynn is being moved to a new location with more space.
The event was originally planned for Lynn's Town Hall to show solidarity with the global response to African-American George Floyd's death.
However, the protest will now take place at the field in the Walks opposite the Spar store on Tennyson Road. It will start at 2pm on Saturday, June 13.
