Change to bin collection for West Norfolk residents this week
The King's Lynn and West Norfolk borough council will be collecting residents' bins one day later than usual this week.
Due to the bank holiday yesterday, green recycling bins and the food waste bin will be collected on Friday this week.
These are normally collected on Thursdays but will be altered this week.
The borough council's food waste service was introduced in 2013 after it was estimated that nearly a third of each household's black bin consisted of food waste.
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.