The postal delivery office on Austin fields has introduced restrictions on the collection counter from September 1.

The service is currently open from 8am to 10am on Mondays and Tuesdays.

It is open from 8am to noon on Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 8am to 8pm on Thursdays.

It is also open 8am to 2pm on Saturday and 11am to 3pm on Sundays.