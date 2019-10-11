Changes at King's Lynn-based disability service as new faces join

There has been a restructure at a Lynn disability service after the previous employee had to step down due to illness.

Jeanette Jones took over from Jonathan Toye at the West Norfolk Disability Information Service (WNDiS) in May.

But having left last month, Ms Jones has been replaced by two new people who were selected from a choice of 52 applicants.

From left at the back are Sue Fraser, Alex Ware, Jonathan Toye and Vickie Joel

Vickie Joel and Alex Ware started as welfare rights advisors on Tuesday after it was decided a job-share would be a good move.

Mr Toye has returned to WNDiS after announcing his retirement to help train the new recruits, as well as overseeing the recruitment process with chairwoman of the trust Sue Fraser.

Mrs Fraser said: “I am delighted we have found two people who have different experiences, both of whom will be very valuable. The job-share was a good idea for the extra breadth.”

Mrs Ware has over 30 years of experience in law as a practicing solicitor as well as working for Citizens Advice.

And Mrs Joel has spent the last five years working as an education rights workers for KIDS, a national charity for disabled children.

She was also involved with tribunals through her time with Independent Provider of Special Education Advice [known as IPSEA].

“It seemed to offer me the opportunity to help in the local community,” Mrs Ware said.

And Mrs Joel said she particularly wanted to get involved with advocacy.

She added: “I am very motivated to support people, and while this is a little bit of a different area for me, I have transferable skills.”

On the new advisors, Mr Toye said: “This can be a stressful job so to have people working alongside each other gives us a bit of extra cover when people are away.”

Based in the Tuesday Market Place, WNDiS has a proven record of winning appeals and tribunal hearings for the disabled.