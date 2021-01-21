Freebridge Community Housing is relocating some of its communal bins to improve safety.

Questions were raised after bin stores were built on the Seabank Estate in North Lynn without any sign of a planning application.

But Freebridge has confirmed the bins are being moved to land owned by the organisation.

The Freebridge Community Housing offices in Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Talks are also being held with West Norfolk Council to check whether planning consent is required.

Director of assets at Freebridge, Graham Wilson said: “Freebridge Community Housing takes the safety and wellbeing of our tenants very seriously. And like most housing providers we continually undertake checks and reviews of the fire safety measures we have in place.

“As a result of these reviews, we have decided to relocate some of our communal bins because of the potential risk they pose in respect of their proximity to buildings.

“We have written to all those affected by this work to explain the changes being made, and the reasons for them.

“Additionally, the bins will be below the height of the surrounding hedge. These changes relate only to bins stored in our communal areas.”

Freebridge has said any customers who are concerned should contact 0332 404 444.