Changes to historic King's Lynn building to include new LED screens

Alterations to Lynn’s Corn Exchange including new digital screen panels have been approved by councillors.

The changes, which the borough council’s planning committee approved on Monday, concerned both internal and external aspects of the building.

Refurbishment of the ground floor foyer and toilets as well as the development of an access stair and lift formed part of the plans, which were broken into three separate applications.

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange on the Tuesday Market Place

New LED display screens will replace the existing poster panels at the front of the building.

External alterations to enable the creation of two cinema screens and necessary facilities were also passed.

Before the vote, councillor Bob Lawton questioned the LED signs proposal.

“LED would look awful on an old historic building,” Mr Lawton said.

And councillor Mike Howland asked: “If we are going to spend all this money on it, are we not going to do a clean-up on the outside of the building?”

In response, an officer said the building was not dirty enough to warrant cleaning and is “very easy to repaint.”

Members of the Civic Society questioned the need for cinema screens in the Corn Exchange ahead of Monday’s meeting, describing it as “a revenue generating venture” for the council.