Renovations of a chapel have been completed, creating a more welcoming and calming environment for those who visit.

The Mintlyn Crematorium in Lynn, owned and managed by West Norfolk Council, has completed its interior refurbishments, which involved replacing the carpets, installing new curtains, and adding a motorised track around the catafalque.

The new curtains can also be used to cover the chapel crucifix if a family opts for a non-religious service. The radiators have been repainted to match the new colour scheme.

Paul Bland visited the chapel to see the new refurbishment and met with Chris Black, manager of the crematorium

Cllr Paul Bland, cabinet member for car parks and open spaces at the borough council, visited to see the new refurbishment and said: “The renovation of Mintlyn Chapel reflects our commitment to providing a respectful and peaceful space for families and visitors.

“The carpets and painting were completed by local Norfolk companies, supporting our council’s commitment to working with regional businesses.

“This new colour palette and the recent updates evoke a sense of tranquillity and comfort, which we hope will resonate well with our visitors and their loved ones during difficult times.

Before the refurbishments of the chapel

“We thank our community for their continued support and look forward to welcoming visitors to the refreshed Mintlyn Chapel.”

The chapel hosts around 1,600 families a year, and these enhancements are designed to provide a more comfortable, respectful environment during difficult times.

