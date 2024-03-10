A hospital has put in place units where patients can charge mobile phones so they can stay in contact with loved ones.

Discovering that your mobile phone battery has gone flat can be annoying at the best of times, but even more inconvenient and stressful when you find yourself unexpectedly at hospital.

Whether you are a patient or a relative, being able to communicate with loved ones is so important, keeping them updated on news, treatments, and developments.

Penny Hipkin charging her phone with the mobile charging unit

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn now has a dozen mobile phone charging shelves installed in key areas around the site, from the main reception area, waiting areas, outpatients, and the emergency department.

Thanks to a £3,600 investment from the League of Friends, patients and visitors can make use of the wall-mounted shelves.

Each one can charge up to eight devices at once through wireless chargers, USB ports and plug sockets.

Mobile charging unit in action

The idea to install the devices at the hospital came about after League of Friends chair Penny Hipkin – who is also a retired nurse – heard from a friend who had driven themselves to the ED department.

Penny said that the woman was experiencing cardiac chest pains but when it came to her wanting to call home, she discovered her mobile phone battery had gone flat.

She said: “Staff tried to help her find an appropriate charging cable without success.

“She did get a message home but it was apparent that we could help make things much easier for patients and for visitors.

“After a bit of research, the shelves seemed to be the perfect solution and the League was very happy to provide the necessary funding needed.”

Penny worked closely with the director of estate and facilities, Paul Brooks MBE, who said: “It’s such a brilliant solution to an every day problem and it’s been great to get these installed and see people making use of them already.

“Our thanks as always goes to Penny and the fantastic League of Friends who do so much to support the hospital.”