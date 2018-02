Two West Norfolk charities have been boosted thanks to events based in Lynn.

West Norfolk Mencap received £100 from the Vancouver Quarter, as this was the chosen charity of the prize draw-winning Beale family from December’s bauble trail.

West Norfolk Mind received £150 – the chosen recipient by the winners of the 2017 business challenge series.

Pictured are Kira, Kaitlyn, Tina and Martin Beale with Peter and Marie Brown from West Norfolk Mencap.

Photo: SUBMITTED.