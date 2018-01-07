Charities benefit from Zumba Christmas party

A Zumba Christmas party has raised £360 for two worthy causes

Russ Welch, 35, from Downham, who is 85 per cent deaf in both ears and has nkylosing spondylitis (AS), a type of arthritis which causes long term inflammation of the joints of the spine, held a Zumbathon to raise money for Down’s Syndrome Association and Bedazzle Performing Art just before Christmas.

Mr Welch said: “The event went really well we raised £360 then it’s spilt two ways to Down’s Syndrome Association and Bedazzle Performing Art.

“A big thank you to all the students and instructors for your support. It was a great event.”

Participants and supporters are pictured above during the event.

Picture submitted