Charities boosted by Dersingham salon fundraiser

A Dersingham beauty salon has raised hundreds of pounds for two popular charities.

Staff from the Serenity’s salon hosted a fundraising event at the village’s Feathers Hotel last Friday, which featured a host of art, craft and beauty stalls, plus games and refreshments.

Beautician Karen Crumplin, pictured above, right, said: “The event was a great success.

“We raised over £331.00 for the Norfolk Hospice and all donations made from refreshments is going to the Alzheimer’s Society. Thank you to all those that attended and showed your support.”

Celia McAteer, the hospice’s fundraising manager, left, added: “Thank you so much

for inviting us to this lovely event.

“It is a wonderful opportunity to bring the needs and the publicity of the hospice to the local community.” Picture: Paris Larham