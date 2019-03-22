Charities receive donations from King's Lynn Swimarathon

A host of good causes have received their share of the cash raised during a new swimming event held in Lynn last month.

Officials from the town’s Priory Rotary Club, who hosted the town’s first Swimarathon at the St James Pool in February, have revealed that £11,000 was raised during the event.

And the charities nominated to benefit from the proceeds received cheques from the club during a presentation at the North Wootton village hall on Monday night.

Half the money raised, £5,500, has been given to the West Norfolk Young Carers.

Further donations of £1,100 have been made to West Norfolk Mind, Little Discoverers, Headway West Norfolk, The Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company and the St Faith’s Church Bungalow Project.

Presentation of Cheques and Medals from the Inaugural King's Lynn Swimarathon organised by The Rotary Club of King's Lynn Priory (around Â£11k in total) at North Wootton Village Hall...Local Groups who were presented with charity cheques from the Swimarathon, also in pic Robert Jones (Club President) (back left) and Event Organiser Jonathan Holmes (back right). (7863836)

Event organiser Jonathan Holmes said: ”We were blown away by the amazing total our first Swimarathon raised for our charities, and are incredibly thankful for the generosity of our business sponsors and the amounts raised by our wonderful swimming teams.

“We are now looking forward with enthusiasm for next year.”

The leading teams, in terms of the number of lengths completed in their respective categories, were The Ugly Ducklings with 179 lengths; the North West Norfolk Explorer Scouts, Tidal Waves Police, West Norfolk Mind, West Norfolk Triathlon Club and the Filipino Squad.

Preparations are already underway for next year’s Swimarathon, which is due to take place at the same venue on February 8.

Officials hope more school teams will be encouraged to take part in 2020.

The club has also thanked its sponsors: King’s Lynn Auto Electrics, Gaswise, Able Engineering, AVR Motor Repairs, Barsby Produce, Kenneth Bush solicitors, Learning Resources, MKM Building supplies, West Norfolk Glass, All Signs and Prints, Dewhursts Trophies, ECS Computers, Freebridge Community Housing, Wensum Pools and The Care Company Limited.