West Norfolk Gilbert and Sullivan Society takes to the stage for its latest production next week - and members will be helping charities at the same time.

The Lynn Guildhall curtain goes up on HMS Pinafore on Thursday at 7.30pm and there are further evening performances on Friday and Saturday, when there is also a 2.30pm matinee show.

The cast is promising a lively show with plenty of typical G and S silliness and rousing songs.

Andy Hiles of West Norfolk Gilbert & Sullivan Society (front) is pictured with charity recipients Steve Scales (Motor Neurone Disease Association), Peter Harris (Macmillian Cancer Support), Sue Martinelli (Bridge for Heroes) Victoria Rush (Norfolk Hospice Tapping House).

As well as entertaining their audiences, the members are out to raise money for charity.

There will be bucket collections at each performance with the cash divided between four causes – a different one each time.

This year the charities are the Bridge for Heroes on the opening night, Macmillan Cancer Support on the Friday evening, Motor Neurone Disease Association at the Saturday matinee and Norfolk Hospice Tapping House on Saturday evening.

Tickets are available from the Corn Exchange box office (01553 764864).