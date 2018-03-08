Charities urged to register for lottery scheme

A new community lottery for West Norfolk will be formally launched by council chiefs later this month.

Charities and other good causes in the borough are being encouraged to sign up as beneficiaries of the new game, which will be known as West Norfolk Wins.

A launch event will take place at Lynn’s town hall on Tuesday, March 20, at 5.30pm, with ticket sales expected to begin in April and an initial draw scheduled for late May.

The launch will also come just days before the first draw in a similar game for the Breckland district is made.

Borough council deputy leader Elizabeth Nockolds said: “We understand that in the current economic climate it is often charities, groups and other community organisations who face the biggest budget cuts.

“This will give them a mechanism for raising much needed cash. Charities that sign up will receive 50p for every £1 West Norfolk Wins ticket sold in support of their organisation.

“A further 10p will go into a community fund which will be allocated by the borough council through its financial assistance grants.”

Ticket sales are scheduled to begin on April 17, while the initial draw is set to be made on Saturday, May 26.

The scheme will be managed by Oxford-based company Gatherwell, who worked with the Aylesbury Vale district council to launch the first local authority-run lottery game three years ago.

Senior managers of the company are expected to attend the launch event, where representatives of community groups will have the chance to sign up as beneficiaries.

Tickets for Breckland Council’s scheme, known as Our Breckland Lottery, went on sale earlier this month and the first draw there will take place on March 31.

Groups who are interested in registering for West Norfolk Wins should email info.westnorfolkwins@west-norfolk.gov.uk in order to either register to attend the launch event or request an information pack.