When people think about giving to charity, there’s often a perception of people with buckets in the street or awkward conversations regarding wills and estates, but sometimes it’s a lot simpler.

What if you could donate without thinking about it, without seeing a single extra penny leaving your bank account?

Thanks to a partnership with a national convenience store chain, it’s now possible.

If you are a Co-op member, you are now able to link your card to the 8:56 Foundation at no extra cost to you when you do your everyday shopping

That means that even when you buy essentials such as bread and milk, you’re helping the 8:56 Foundation to support men’s mental health and well-being throughout West Norfolk.

For every £1 spent on eligible purchases at Co-op locations, 1p will be raised for good causes through the Co-op Foundation, all you need to do is grab a card and opt-in, super simple!

The 8:56 Foundation supports men's mental health

The Co-op Foundation, through its members, has raised £100 million for local communities across the UK to date, and aims in particular to raise £8 million for mental health charities.

Find out more on the Co-op website; or visit 8:56foundation.org.uk