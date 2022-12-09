The 8:56 Foundation has raised money this week with its latest community fundraising event.

Its bingo night scooped £1,166 at the Globe Bowls Club in The Walks, which will go towards efforts to help residents with mental health or wellbeing requirements as we head into a new year.

A wide range of pantry goods was collected at the event and will be donated to Lynn Foodbank. Those in need can acquire food from its site within the TS Vancouver Building on St Margaret’s Lane, near Marriott’s Warehouse. More information on the organisation can be found at https://kingslynn.foodbank.org.uk/.

8:56 Foundation Dersingham Rovers with Richard Watson

The list of local sports clubs helping spread the 8:56 Foundation message continues to grow, with football teams in Lynn, Downham and beyond happily displaying 8:56 Foundation banners and signage on their training and match grounds.

8:56 Foundation was recently invited to Dersingham Rovers FC during their match with Buxton FC on Saturday, December 3, to talk with supporters and engage with the team and further Foodbank collections were made.

The Foundation has also provided signage in the traditional black and gold colour scheme that has become increasingly recognisable. Visit https://856foundation.org.uk/

8:56 Foundation Dersingham Rovers team stand

