A charity has announced it will be bringing a brand new shop to town.

The Big C Cancer Charity says it is “thrilled” to be opening a retail branch on Broad Street in Lynn.

Offering a large selection of furniture, craft supplies and all the usual items of donated goods, clothing, books and household items, it will become part of the 11 shops across the county and North Suffolk to support people affected by cancer in the area.

It is set to open on Broad Street in Lynn. Pictures: The Big C Cancer Charity

This comes after The Benjamin Foundation shop on the same street announced its closure due to “economic pressures”.

Although a spokesperson for Big C told the Lynn News it cannot reveal an opening date, they said that the new branch will also have a self-service bridal shop.

Chief executive Karen Vincent said: "We will continue to build on the legacy of our co-founder David Moar.

It will include a self-service bridal shop

“We are incredibly proud of how far we’ve come as a charity, and this new development is testament to that progress.

“The new shop will complement our Lynn Cancer Support Centre on Railway Road, which is a lifeline for many people affected by cancer in the local community.

“Having a shop in the town is a way for people to support the charity and shop sustainably at the same time.”

The new store will be looking for people to take on a variety of roles, including shop manager, assistant shop manager, a Saturday retail assistant, as well as volunteers.

Those interested can visit the charity website here to find out more about vacancies and volunteer opportunities.