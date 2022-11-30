A charity action was held in a village hall to raise funds for a dogs charity.

The auction was held at Middleton Village Hall on Sunday, November 20 and raised £715 to go towards the charity All Dogs Matter.

Alongside the auction was a raffle which raised £161.

Charity auction at Middleton Village Hall...Dawn Harper. (60778178)

Charity auction at Middleton Village Hall.....Geoff Locke. (60778180)

Charity auction at Middleton Village Hall.....Dawn Sammons... (60778182)

Charity auction at Middleton Village Hall.....Graham Sammons... (60778183)

Charity auction at Middleton Village Hall.. (60778184)

Charity auction at Middleton Village Hall.. (60778186)

Charity auction at Middleton Village Hall.. (60778185)

Charity auction at Middleton Village Hall.. (60778179)

Chair of the village hall Dawn Harper said: "It went very well and we had a really good turnout.

"The charity is ever so good and helps any animal in need.

"Our next charity auction is on Sunday, March 19."

Regular auctions are held at the village hall on the first Sunday of each month.