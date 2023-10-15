A charity ball held at a coastal hotel has supported two units at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital – with a huge amount raised.

On September 23, the Breast of Friends charity held a ball at Briarfields Hotel Titchwell, where they raised £19,000.

The beneficiaries of this fundraising will be the QEH’s Breast Care Unit and Chemotherapy Unit – they will receive donations totalling £9,500 each.

(From L-R) Elaine Rudd Specialist Breast Care Nurse QEH, Claire Ling, Gail Ruffell, Jeanette Kidd, Deborah Wright,Joanne Hazell, Amy Burger Consultant Oncoplastic Surgeon QEH. Front L-R Jimmy Hazell and Paul Kidd.

The fundraising events this year have included a race night at Dersingham Social Club and the charity ball.

The volunteers/friends are a team of fundraisers – some who have either been through breast cancer treatment or chemotherapy at the QEH.

The Breast of Friends team worked hard to organise the events, securing sponsorships and gathering raffle and auction prizes from generous people and organisations from the local community and some nationally recognised businesses. The team expressed their gratitude to them for their generosity.

The ball was attended by 170 people who were treated to a night of dining and entertainment.

The attendees also showed their appreciation by supporting the raffle and auction on the night which helped towards the total raised at the event.

The entertainment on the night was provided by solo singer Kirsty Kerr, local band Goz Unplugged, DJ L.I.am, and DJ Chris Osler Vibes Disco, magician Josh Maddocks and photos by Sarah Mason Photography.

A speech thanking everyone for their support was given by Jeanette Kidd on the night.

She thanked the team, whom she referred to as the “dream team” and said without them the evening would not have been a great success – Deborah Wright, Claire Ling, Joanne Hazell, Jimmy Hazell, Gail Ruffell, Jeanette Kidd, and Paul Kidd.

Also, the QEH consultant oncoplastic surgeon Amy Burger gave a speech thanking everyone for their support and outlined the sort of things the money would be used for in the Breast Care Unit, including purchasing a patient's first mastectomy bra following surgery and the new SCOUT radar localisation procedure for treating early-stage breast cancer.

The Breast of Friends team is holding a fourth ball, once again at Briarfields Titchwell in 2024, in an effort to raise more funds for both units at the QEH.

The funds raised will assist in the ongoing support/treatment undertaken at both units in providing care and support to the local community of West Norfolk and beyond.