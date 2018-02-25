Charity ball to give back to King’s Lynn hospital unit

Four women who have been treated at a breast care unit in Lynn are organising a charity ball to give something back.

The group will be holding the black-tie event at Mundford’s Lynford Hall in June to raise awareness and funds for the development of the unit at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

One member of the group is Eileen Smedmor, from Downham, who said the idea to give something back to the unit actually came from her daughter Nikki.

She said: “My daughter Nikki thought it would be a lovely idea to repay them in some way. It’s a fantastic unit and we are so lucky to be treated there.

“The doctors and nurses are so warm and caring.”

Eileen said all of the members of the group, which also includes Michelle Mackney, Kathryn Dunbabin and Jeanette Kidd, have had different experiences of breast cancer, but all are or have been treated by the breast care unit.

Eileen said: “I never thought in a million years that I would get breast cancer. I was so blasé about it.”

As well as raising money for the breast care unit charitable fund which will go towards new equipment, the group hope the event will raise awareness and encourage other people to attend NHS Breast Screening appointments as just 72 per cent attend their mammograms.

The ball will take place at Lynford Hall on June 30 from 6.30pm to 12am.

There will be a live band, a raffle and an auction, and the ticket price of £55 includes a three-course dinner.

Tickets can be purchased from LEWKS in Downham, or by calling 07789 005895.