Community donations have helped a Lynn charity provide over 200 veterans and their families with Christmas parcels full of goodies.

The Bridge for Heroes wanted to share a little extra Christmas cheer with their beneficiaries and their families, so they creates Christmas Project Jigsaw.

Volunteer support Gary Walker said: “With the total number of beneficiary parcels, including children, totalling over 200.

Pictured from L-R: CEO Mike Taylor with Karl Perryman and Jen Surguy packing parcels

“The challenge was always going to be obtaining enough items to make the effort worthwhile. “

He added: “Fortunately, our local business community rose to the challenge, donating enough to fill all the bags, their generosity being outstanding at a time when we are surrounded by so much doom and gloom.”

The charity, which has been prepared throughout the pandemic to continue supporting West Norfolk’s veterans, was already well-equipped with PPE.

Their volunteers were trained in infection prevention and control, with their safety, and that of the charity’s beneficiaries remaining paramount.

Gary said: “The volunteers have all stepped up to the mark in helping to collect the goods, pack and wrap the parcels and ready to assist in the delivery.

“We’ve even had a set of Santa outfits having been donated for the purpose.”

He added: “The team effort involved in obtaining the gifts, packing, wrapping and delivery at this festive time of year has proved to be a real morale boost to all taking part.

“The benefit to individual well-being of those involved being self-evident.”

The Bridge for Heroes continues to support the Armed Forces community, and any veteran who would like to be included in the parcel drop should contact them on contact@thebridgeforheroes.org.uk

Anyone wishing to donate to the charity can do so at:https://www.justgiving.com/bridgeforheroes