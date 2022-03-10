A charity based in King's Lynn who support women and children affected by domestic abuse celebrated International Women's Day (IWD) with a special event on Tuesday.

The Pandora Project organised a film evening at a cinema in Lynn with cakes and drinks on arrival provided by local businesses.

A classic film Thelma and Louise was shown as a private screening for the ticket holders.

Cakes were provided for the evening by Sprinkle and Fizz baking. (55376309)

Called Movies and Mocktails, the event was supported by the Majestic Cinema, Archers bar based in Purfleet Street who provided the drinks and Sprinkle and Fizz baking owned by Isobel Mitchell who made commemorative cup cakes.

A spokesperson for Pandora Project said: "International Women’s Day was something we wanted to celebrate as we support women across Norfolk from every walk of life.

"Domestic abuse does not discriminate and can affect any woman.

Archers bar provided mocktails for the guests. (55376312)

"This year’s theme of break the bias is especially applicable to us as a charity where there is still a misconception that perhaps domestic abuse only affects a certain type of person.

"Pandora Project would like to extend their thanks to the Co-Op in Snettisham who provided two hampers as a prize for the charity.

"Pandora Project raised over £200 on the evening."

Isobel Mitchell owner of Sprinkle and Fizz Baking. (55376315)

Charlotte Hopkinson, Co-Op Snettisham said: "The Co-Op at Snettisham are happy to support Pandora Project for International Women's Day and helping to flag up this important day."

Jo Rust, councillor for the group of independents said: "Despite the fact we’re in 2022, women are still a long way off achieving full equality.

"Although strides have been made, the lack of equal female representation means decisions are still being made about us, without us.

Pandora Project - shortlisted for Lynn News Charity of the Year 2020 (54044722)

"The male voice is still louder and considered more authoritative.

"This won’t change until we have equal representation.

"IWD helps to highlight the continuing inequalities as well as celebrating the improvements.

Jo Rust.

"The Pandora Project evening of Movies and Mocktails was a wonderful way to bring together those women and their male allies to celebrate and to strive to do more.

"I’ve never seen Thelma and Louise before, although I knew the ending. It struck me that since it was made, little has changed for women, sadly.

"But it was a wonderful evening, thoroughly enjoyable. Thank you to all those who worked to put it together."