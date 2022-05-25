Charity champion Bridget Wells held a book sale at Tesco Gaywood which raised £100 for Cancer Research UK.

Bridget, who has been fundraising since 1998, revealed this is the 16th different charity she has raised funds on behalf of.

She is well-known locally for her popular charity book sales and over the last two years has managed to raise more than £2,400 through car boot sales, yard sales, tombolas and more.

Book sale at Tesco Gaywood with fundraiser Bridget Wells, for Cancer Research. MLNF-22PM05214

"I was on my own from 8am to 2.30pm. I must admit I was a bit tired but it was worth doing it," she said.

"A lot of people came and I'd like to thank everyone who helped. They knitted dolls clothes for me and donated books –they have been absolutely fantastic."

She thanked husband Clive as well for helping: "He has got the patience of a saint!"

A charity yard sale will also be held in Kensington Road, Lynn, on Sunday from 9am, weather permitting.

Meanwhile, Bridget will be running a craft stall when Stow Bridge Village Hall stages a Platinum Jubilee celebration on Saturday, June 4, 11am-4pm.

There will also be live music, face painting, fancy dress, a licensed bar, children's mini fun fair and more.