Charity Christmas night to be held at King's Lynn garden centre

Dobbies are holding a festive fundraiser on December 18.

The fun-filled evening will be packed with expert tutorials – such as how to build a live wreath with succulents and decorating tips for the home.

Georgina Isherwood, community champion at Dobbies King’s Lynn, said: “The charity does fantastic work. Come along for a night of inspirational ideas, a selection of exclusive offers and food sampling.”

Christmas evening event at Dobbies in aid of Teenage Cancer Trust..left to right Silke Trevor, Georgina Isherwood, Stefan Anderson, Jane Yeldham, Sarah Pymer. (4895613)

Between 2015 and 2016 the magical Dobbies event has raised over £350,000 nationally for the Teenage Cancer Trust. MLNF-18AF10274-275