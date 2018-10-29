Charity Christmas night to be held at King's Lynn garden centre
Published: 10:30, 29 October 2018
Dobbies are holding a festive fundraiser on December 18.
The fun-filled evening will be packed with expert tutorials – such as how to build a live wreath with succulents and decorating tips for the home.
Georgina Isherwood, community champion at Dobbies King’s Lynn, said: “The charity does fantastic work. Come along for a night of inspirational ideas, a selection of exclusive offers and food sampling.”
Between 2015 and 2016 the magical Dobbies event has raised over £350,000 nationally for the Teenage Cancer Trust. MLNF-18AF10274-275