A madcap day of giggles and colour at The Walks took place on Sunday, September 26 in aid of East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH).

The bubble rush run raises money for the charity who support families and care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

Each bubble station has a cannon that pumps out coloured foam to create a 4ft deep bubble bath and participants certainly got soaked at the weekend.

Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09586

The course features four bubble stations along a 2.5km route and entrants can run or walk, bring buggies and wheelchairs to this all inclusive event.

Tina Burdett, acting community fundraising manager said: "We were absolutely delighted to be back in King's Lynn. The rain held off and it was perfect weather, not too hot not too cold.

"905 people registered and everybody had a smile on their face and the event ran smoothly."

Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09587

"We raised £18,000, it was brilliant and genuinely joyful to be out and about meeting supporters. We couldn't do it without our volunteers. People can follow EACH on social media for upcoming events."

