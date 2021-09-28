Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Charity fun-run full of foam and bubbles in King's Lynn

By Jenny Beake
Published: 16:13, 28 September 2021
 | Updated: 16:15, 28 September 2021

A madcap day of giggles and colour at The Walks took place on Sunday, September 26 in aid of East Anglia Children's Hospice (EACH).

The bubble rush run raises money for the charity who support families and care for children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

Each bubble station has a cannon that pumps out coloured foam to create a 4ft deep bubble bath and participants certainly got soaked at the weekend.

Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09586
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09586

The course features four bubble stations along a 2.5km route and entrants can run or walk, bring buggies and wheelchairs to this all inclusive event.

Tina Burdett, acting community fundraising manager said: "We were absolutely delighted to be back in King's Lynn. The rain held off and it was perfect weather, not too hot not too cold.

"905 people registered and everybody had a smile on their face and the event ran smoothly."

Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09587
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09587

"We raised £18,000, it was brilliant and genuinely joyful to be out and about meeting supporters. We couldn't do it without our volunteers. People can follow EACH on social media for upcoming events."

Visit here for more information.

Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09588
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09588
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09589
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09589
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09590
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09590
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09591
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09591
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09592
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09592
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09593
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09593
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09594
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09594
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09595
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09595
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09596
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09596
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09597
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09597
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09598
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09598
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09599
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09599
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09600
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09600
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09601
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09601
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09602
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09602
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09599
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09599
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09600
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09600
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn.MLNF-21AF09603
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn.MLNF-21AF09603
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn.MLNF-21AF09604
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn.MLNF-21AF09604
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09606
Bubble Rush at The Walks in Kings Lynn. MLNF-21AF09606
Kings Lynn Jenny Beake
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE