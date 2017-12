Firefighters in Hunstanton and Heacham have been given a set of specially designed oxygen kits to help pets overcome the effects of a blaze.

The equipment, which was handed over on Monday, has been provided by the charity Smokey Paws, which aims to provide such equipment to all fire services, following a campaign by tbe Barking Bugle organisation.

Our picture shows Alex Callaby’s dog Lily trying out the oxygen mask, which is part of the kit, with the help of fire fighter Joe Eglen. MLNF17PB12321