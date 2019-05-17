Charity expects to reopen shop in new premises
The charity Sue Ryder is expecting to soon be able to reveal a new location for its Lynn shop.
It’s seven months since fire completely gutted its High Street premises. This week the charity said the cause of the blaze will never be known.
It also suggested that the search for a new location in the town centre is nearing an end.
A statement to the Lynn News said: “Since the fire, we have been looking for alternative locations so we can continue to provide our retail offer for people in the local community. We hope to have news of this in the near future.”
It continued: “The cause of the fire remains unknown as forensic investigations were inconclusive. There is no evidence of negligence on the part of Sue Ryder.”
The fire broke out during trading hours on October 18. Around 50 firefighters attended and it was prevented from spreading to neighbouring buildings, some of which suffered slight damage.
A Sue Ryder spokesperson said at the time: “To give an idea of the impact of a loss of sales, a month’s takings at a Sue Ryder shop of this size could pay for a hospice nurse for two months.”
The charity, which provides palliative, neurological and bereavement support, has a furniture store on St Nicholas Retail Park.
