The start of the wintry weather has prompted a West Norfolk charity to open its doors for extra hours to help those who are homeless.

From this week, the Purfleet Trust will be opening its King’s Lynn centre a few extra hours a day to provide a “safe, warm place” during the weekdays.

The charity, one of those being supported in the Your Local Paper Winter Appeal, said the cold weather is already having an impact on its clients and opening hours have been extended from 9am to 3.15pm on weekdays instead of 1pm.

“This will be alongside the services we provide at the centre - one-to-ones, workshops, gym sessions and off-site activities such as healthcare appointments,” the trust said.

The arrival of the first cold weather makes you think more about those who are homeless or without any of the comforts we all enjoy.

Our Winter Appeal was launched last week and already we are happy to say some donations have been put through our Lynn office door.

The first few cheques for all three of our chosen charities will be heading to them this week - and we know how much your generosity will be appreciated.

Our Winter Appeal runs to the end of January, helping the town’s night shelter, Purfleet Trust and food bank to support some of the most vulnerable members of the community at a difficult time of the year.

It is cold and wet and some people have no where to go, but we are lucky to have such amazing charities in West Norfolk stretching themselves to meet ever increasing demands and with little or no government funding.

Many of our charities rely on community help and your support through our Winter Appeal really does help to make a difference.

As in past years, we are asking for cash/cheque donations (not food) of any amount which we will forward to the charities to spend where it’s needed the most.

Whatever you can spare to give and whatever we can raise between now and the end of January through the Winter Appeal is a bonus and will be greatly appreciated.

Donations for the Lynn food bank, Purfleet Trust and night shelter can be dropped through the doors/post box of the YLP office at 17 Tuesday Market Place in Lynn (which is also the home of the Lynn News).

There may not always be someone in reception to take your donation, so please put your cheque/cash into an envelope and write the name/names of the charity you wish the donation to go to so we can forward it on your behalf.

Donations can also be taken directly to the charities if you prefer - the night shelter is based at St John’s House near The Walks, the food bank is in the TS Vancouver building off South Quay and the Purfleet Trust is at Pathway House, Austin Fields.

YLP readers in Downham Market can support the town’s food bank at Eternity Church by taking donations directly to the premises at the Sovereign Centre, Sovereign Way at the Trafalgar Industrial Estate.

Those heading up the charities have told us just how much your donations mean.

Lynn food bank’s strategic project manager Helen Gilbert said “we couldn’t do what we do” without the support and Lucy McKitterick, night shelter director, said donations will go towards heating and electricity, making sure the night shelter, which now is open all year-round, remains open.

Joy Wylie, fundraising and communications manager at the Purfleet Trust, said none of its services would be possible without continued community and business support. She said the generosity and compassion “truly changes lives here in West Norfolk”.

Donations can be as little or as much as you can afford.

The Purfleet Trust has said £5 can provide a vulnerable person with warm socks and gloves, £10 helps towards essentials such as hot meals, clean clothing or toiletries, £20 covers health and wellbeing services such as practical fitness sessions or mental health advice from the support team, £40 will fund a week of skills training, cooking classes or an employability course to help build confidence and independence.

A donation of £50 funds a place for someone on a four-week tenancy training course to help with their independent living skills, and £100 equips someone moving into a new home with essentials like bedding, cookware and furniture - ensuring they can settle and thrive.

If you can help and are making a donation via cheque, make it payable to: King’s Lynn Night Shelter, The Purfleet Trust or King’s Lynn Foodbank.

