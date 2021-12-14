Cat Thurlow has been giving back to charity by selling and donating items to worthy causes via her Cat's Charity Sales page on Facebook.

Along with her partner Richard Bumfrey and their seven children they have raised more than £2,000 for a number of different charities.

These include Ladybirds Pre-School in Walpole Cross Keys, West Norfolk Young Carers, Ravenswood Pet Rescue, Rudham Ward and the Roxburgh Children's Centre at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, and more recently, Emma's Hedgehog Hotel, in Terrington St Clement.

Richard Bumfrey and Cat Thurlow raise funds and make donations to local charities as a way of giving back to their community. (53702471)

Cat who lives in Gaywood said: "It is something we all enjoy doing and it is is a family thing as the kids help.

"I have a nerve condition which shows in pain and fatigue and I have had lot of help from organisations in the past and I wanted to give something back."

The couple choose a charity each month to raise money or make donations of toys to and the next one will be NCT West Norfolk Clothes Bank.

Surrounded by donations, Mandy (left) works in the Roxburgh children's centre in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where Cat's daughter Sophia was admitted. (53702462)

Cat said: "They give clothes bundles to families who are struggling and I've had to use them in the past. They made me feel welcome.

"At this time of year people are struggling to get clothes let alone buy toys for Christmas."

Left Richard Bumfrey and Cat Thurlow from Gaywood have raised funds on their selling site. (53621624)

Cat has a condition called fibro myalgia and Richard is her full-time carer.

Cat said: "We want to say thank you to three people who have donated to five families who have had a difficult year. Thank you from us.

"You have really made a difference to those families."

Visit Cat's Charity Sales Page on Facebook for further information.