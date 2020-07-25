Charity gesture welcomed with open arms by Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Published: 11:30, 25 July 2020
The Lynn News Charity of the Year has received support from a national charity which brings comfort after pregnancy and baby loss.
Aching Arms, founded in 2010, has supplied dozens of teddy bears to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital Maternity Bereavement Suite cause.
The charity’s founder Leanne Turner initially wanted to help other bereaved mothers find some comfort as their “empty arms ached” for their baby.
