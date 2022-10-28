With Halloween around the corner, sometimes the scariest thought can be closer to home, perhaps putting off everyday tasks or maintaining a healthy social life.

The 8:56 Foundation is best known for helping anyone who needs mental health guidance or support but also helps create opportunities for anyone to socialise with a diverse range of activities, from snooker and active sports, to discos and pub quiz nights.

We are currently looking to partner up with local sports teams to promote and support men's mental health and well-being by displaying our banners at clubs around West Norfolk. If you can assist in sharing our message, please get in touch.

Last week we mentioned our Men's Time fishing event making its debut on Saturday, November 5 with spaces available.

Alive Social Soccer is for all ages and abilities in collaboration with West Norfolk council to provide free leisure activities.

All to Play For is a great opportunity to unite with other blokes with a free game of football for men aged 18 plus.

Our popular charity quiz at the Orb and Sceptre pub,Wootton Road is on Thursday, November 10, raising much-needed funds. More information can be found online at 856foundation.org.uk and community@alivewestnorfolk.co.uk.