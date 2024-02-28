A charity aimed at improving men’s mental health has hosted its first training course, aimed at helping others know what to do when somebody is struggling.

The 8:56 Foundation, which is based in Lynn, held their initial training course at Alive Lynnsport last weekend, where a total of 11 people from the 8:56 community completed the training to become accredited mental health first aiders.

Among the participants were the Foundation's own sporting groups, Time To Talk Football League, The North West Norfolk Football League as well as those from other sports teams.

Many took part in the first mental health training course

Glenn Pearson, who ran the course and is from Connect Mind Care, said: “It was a real privilege to train the team.

“The work the Foundation is doing is so important in raising awareness and reducing the stigma associated with men's mental health.

“Their motto is ‘It’s Time To Talk’ which sums up the training perfectly, being there to listen and support someone who is going through a difficult time.”

8:56 Foundation chairman Matthew Oakes added: “This training is a significant part of our Awareness plans, getting the training into local sports groups and teams is vitally important to be able to support our community.”

The 8:56 Foundation plans to run further courses for mental health first aiders.