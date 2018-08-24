Charity horse show in Emneth gives back to medical cause

Charity Horse Show in aid of Magpas.....Emma Fennymoor. (3673481)

A charity horse show in Emneth has raised thousands for a cause which has had a significant impact on its organiser.

Kayleigh Cox, 29, put together the show to give back to Magpas Air Ambulance, after a medical team from the charity helped her following a fall from her horse last year which left her with a broken back.

Speaking prior to her first charity horse show last year, just weeks after the accident, Kayleigh said: “Due to the amount of pain, the Magpas team were called and if it was not for their quick thinking and quick diagnosis – I received A&E level care on site – I could have been paralysed.”

After the success of last year’s show, Kayleigh decided to organise another, which was held at Outwell Road on Saturday and Sunday and raised about £2,300 for the charity.

The event saw around 80 competitors take part in around 48 classes, including fun, gymkhana, and jumping.

Kayleigh’s mum Julie, who helped organise the event, said around 200 people attended the day, where they also enjoyed a grand raffle to raise funds.

On Facebook, Kayleigh said: “I would just like to say what an absolutely amazing weekend! Thank you so much to all of those that sponsored, donated to the raffle and attended the show.”

Julie said they are planning to hold a show again next year.