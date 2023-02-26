A charity is looking for hosts in and around Lynn for their Heart and Home Service.

The Benjamin Foundation is keen to hear from people who can offer a young person a safe and stable home. An important aim of the charity is to tackle youth homelessness, and a network of hosts support young people in their own homes.

Hosts, who are trained and supported by The Benjamin Foundation, offer a bedroom, support, tolerance and understanding to a young person who is usually aged between 16-18.

Claire Overton ,The Benjamin Foundation Heart and Home Manager

Claire Overton, manager said: “We are keen to reach out to the good people of Lynn to provide a safe home and support for young people in the town and surrounding area. We are keen to offer more young people in Lynn a safe and supported home and would like to hear from anybody interested.”

Contact the team on 01603 886930 or www.benjaminfoundation.co.uk

