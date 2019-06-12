Charity launches fundraiser after King's Lynn garden theft

A fundraising effort has been launched to replace furniture stolen from a Lynn charity's garden last month.

Thieves stole chairs, benches, a table and even hanging baskets from the garden at the South Lynn Community Centre in May.

South Lynn Community Centre opens in the old St Michael's School, South Lynn.. (12245782)

Now, officials from the charity Headway, whose clients had made the hanging baskets and were left devastated by the theft, have launched a campaign via the JustGiving fundraising platform to raise funds towards the cost of sourcing replacements. They are hoping to raise £1,000.

The page, which went live on Wednesday, said: "The team in King's Lynn had worked so many extra hours to fundraise for these items last year."

Donations can be made here.