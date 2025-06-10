Whether you are feeling isolated, wanting to meet new people, or just looking for something to do, this charity has got it covered.

MAP, which helps young people across the county, has launched a new book club at the charity’s hub on Lynn’s High Street.

Located next to Tipsy Teapot, those aged 18 to 25 are welcome to attend.

It will be held at the charity's hub on Lynn's High Street. Picture: MAP

On the first Monday of every month, the group selects a book, talks, writes and creates.

The next one will be held on Monday, July 7. No booking is required - just go along.